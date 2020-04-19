SEASON OF GHOSTS Post New Livestream - More Bickering With Sam & Sophia + Another Acoustic Set (Video)
April 19, 2020, an hour ago
Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam have posted a new livestream featuring updates and information for the fans, discussion about the Coronavirus pandemic and how it is affecting the live music scene, aand an acoustic set including the SOG songs "Beautiful Eternal Things", "Leap Of Faith", "A Place To Call Home" and the Blood Stain Child track "Stargazer"