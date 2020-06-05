SEASON OF GHOSTS Post New Livestream - More Bickering With Sam & Sophia: Episode 11 Featuring New Acoustic Set

Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam have posted a new livestream. This time Sam is all over the place and the whole livestream is derailed before it even starts.

"We talk about our fan video project, our new Instagram Livestream featuring people from the music industry, Sam touches male cat balls and threatens to grab male fans who don't submit fan videos for our project from their private parts. Also, Sam plays and sings a whole load of country and California pop-punk on the guitar and we perform 'Dream; Paralysis' for the first time as well as 'Genesis - The Phoenix Syndrome'. Finally, Sam trashes the studio and leaves in a rude way..."

Sam playing guitar: 44:54 - 48:15

"Dream; Paralysis": 50:14 - 54:04

"Genesis": 57:47 - 1:01:45

Sam sings: 1:05:09 - 1:10:45

The clip below features Season Of Ghosts' "official" live acoustic version of Blood Stain Child's "Stargazer". They have been experimenting with this version of the song during livestreams and shot this clip for the fans.

Vocalist Sophia originally recorded the song with Blood Stain Child for their 2011 album, Epsilon.