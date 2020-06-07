SEASON OF GHOSTS Post New Livestream - More Bickering With Sam & Sophia: Episode 12 Featuring New Acoustic Set

Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam have posted a new livestream. This time they answer at least 50 (?) questions, Sam is unusually stylish, transforms into a bat, he turns into a romantic troubadour, gets offended about EVERYTHING, while Sophia tries to salvage the conversation and speak about SoG's fan project for "What A Time To Be alive". A quarantine video for "Asteroid" is coming soon, and the dynamic duo perform "Time Travellers", "What A Time To Be Alive, and "Listen!" In addition, Vanilla interferes and Sophia loses her shit from happiness..."

The clip below features Season Of Ghosts' "official" live acoustic version of Blood Stain Child's "Stargazer". They have been experimenting with this version of the song during livestreams and shot this clip for the fans.

Vocalist Sophia originally recorded the song with Blood Stain Child for their 2011 album, Epsilon.