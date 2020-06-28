SEASON OF GHOSTS Post New Livestream - More Bickering With Sam & Sophia: Episode 14 Featuring Bassist PAUL DARK BROWN And Hateful Love Songs (Video)

Season Of Ghosts vocalist / founder Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam returned on Saturday, June 27th for another round of bickering. They issued the following overview of the livestream, found below.

"Today was rather special because Paul Dark Brown, who is in charge of the live bass, as well as stage/studio master in Season of Ghosts, joined us unexpectedly and it was great! Sam wrote a few more hateful love songs for Sophia, calling her a balloon, he was grumpy and obnoxious as usual, and 'inclusive' just for today (?). We spoke about our new video teaser for 'How The Story Ends', our upcoming shows, and beloved old movies we recently watched. All in a day's work!"

Season Of Ghosts recently posted a video teaser for "How The Story Ends", taken from their second album, A Leap Of Faith, released on October 23rd, 2018. Check it out below.