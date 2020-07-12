SEASON OF GHOSTS Post New Livestream - More Bickering With Sam & Sophia: Episode 15 - "Let Me Tell You A Shitty Story..."

Season Of Ghosts vocalist / founder Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam returned on Saturday, July 11th for another round of bickering. They respond to fan comments, Sophia tells a shitty story and threatens Sam's life (again), they deal with sound problems, Sam explains the audio problems, they offer updates on their various projects currently in the works, and more.

Season Of Ghosts recently posted a video teaser for "How The Story Ends", taken from their second album, A Leap Of Faith, released on October 23rd, 2018. Check it out below.