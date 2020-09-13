SEASON OF GHOSTS Post New Livestream - More Bickering With Sam & Sophia: Episode 17 Featuring Updates, Flying Socks, And An Acoustic Performance Of "Time Travellers"

Season Of Ghosts vocalist / founder Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam returned on Saturday, September 12th for another round of bickering. This time out the offer updates from the Season Of Ghosts camp, talk about upcoming videos, announce thier giveaway winner for August, and more. Sam is happy to be back in the UK and keeps singing about it while throwing shade on Sophia. They alos attempted putting together an acoustic version of 'Time Travellers' and it...worked (?)."

Season Of Ghosts recently posted a video teaser for "How The Story Ends", taken from their second album, A Leap Of Faith, released on October 23rd, 2018. Check it out below.