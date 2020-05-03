SEASON OF GHOSTS Post New Livestream - More Bickering With Sam & Sophia: Episode 8

Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam have posted a new livestream featuring updates and information for the fans, and a new acoustic experiment.

On March 1st, Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia Aslanides and guitarist Zombie Sam guested on The Michael Spiggos Melodic Rock Show and discussed the evolution of the band between the band's first and second albums. They also reveal plans for Season Of Ghosts' third album