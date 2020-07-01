SEASON OF GHOSTS Post Second Teaser For "How The Story Ends" Video

Season Of Ghosts have posted a new video teaser for "How The Story Ends", taken from their second album, A Leap Of Faith, released on October 23rd, 2018. Check it out below.

The band recently checked in with the following update:

"This homemade version of 'Astero[:ID]' was recorded live, with the exception of backing vocals and keyboards that were sampled from the original track, as it appears on A Leap of Faith."