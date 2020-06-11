SEASON OF GHOSTS Release Lockdown Video For "Astero[:ID]"

Season Of Ghosts has checked in with the following update:

"This homemade version of 'Astero[:ID]' was recorded live, with the exception of backing vocals and keyboards that were sampled from the original track, as it appears on the band's second studio album, A Leap of Faith."

Season Of Ghosts guitarist Zombie Sam recently checked in with the following:

"What A Time To Be Alive is a Season Of Ghosts project where fans from all over the world can participate in our next Season of Ghosts video clip. This video is for you all. The song we picked for the fan project is "What A Time To Be Alive".

How to participate:

1) Take a horizontal video of yourself showing your love for Season of Ghosts (we won't use the audio).



2) Submit your videos to seasonofghosts@gmail.com

Done! Easy peasy right?

Have fun!"