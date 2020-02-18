SEASON OF GHOSTS Talks Upcoming Show With BLOOD STAIN CHILD, Appearance At Milady Festival 2020 In New YouTube Livestream

Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam have posted a new livestream discussing session member changes, the shows they have announced so far for 2020, Sam's new collaborations, and more. Check it out below.

On March 21st, Season Of Ghosts will support Japanese bashers Blood Stain Child at The Underworld Camden in London, England. Special guests on the bill are Japan's Zeroshiki. It's worth noting that Season Of Ghosts features former Blood Stain Child vocalist Sophia, who was with the band from 2010–2012, having recorded one album (εpsilon) and toured with them in that time.

More details about the London show will be revealed soon. Go to this location for ticket information.

Season Of Ghosts will appear at the Milady Fest 2020 in Mantova, Italy on May 16th. This will be the band's first gig in Italy.