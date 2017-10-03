SEASON OF GHOSTS Team Up With Trancecore Band FATAL FE For New Free Digital Single "Surreal"

Season Of Ghosts vocalist / mastermind Sophia has checked in with the following announcement:

"Season of Ghosts and Fatal FE will release the digital single 'Surreal' on October 9th. You might remember Fatal FE from his explosive 'Genesis' remix on Season of Ghosts’ free digital album, Remixing The Paradox, in 2015. This time, the two artists join forces to release a new electronic rock song. 'Surreal' encompasses several music styles, featuring ethereal vocals and a daydream-y, space travel lyrical theme. It will be released as a free, digital single on Monday, October 9th, available through SeasonOfGhosts.com (download section). The song was composed and produced by Fatal FE, vocal composition and lyrics by Season Of Ghosts."

Sophia recently checked in with a long overdue update for her fans:

"I’m pretty sure all of you have been wondering about the future of Season of Ghosts, since The Human Paradox is two year old now. Good question.

As it always happens with music stuff, there has been all sorts of delays, the worst of which is my ongoing health issues. I might tell you more about this on another blog, but for sure it’s been the #1 reason why there’s not much new SoG material out there yet. I honestly did not have the mental or physical strength to compose, to sing or to even talk sometimes.

Also life happens and since I’m a person who seeks personal evolution, I’ve been working on new scenarios, exploring new possibilities, working towards several goals and there’s only 24 hours per day, so imagine. My average working time per day is 12 hours,but I can easily go to 15 hours, depending on the workload. Yes, I’m a workaholic, I’m very goal-oriented and never settle. So I freak when people ask me to 'chill' or 'calm down' or 'go have fun.' Balancing out the stress is really important and I’m guilty of openly neglecting this principle for at least eight years.

Achieving certain goals will allow me to nurture, protect and expand my art, therefore I’ve been focusing on said goals at the expense of music. After all, forcing myself to release a quick album just because I 'had to' would certainly end up in disaster. So I chose to take life one day at a time, in order to preserve my sanity and my music quality.

Things have recently taken a slight turn for the better and I have slowly amassed enough ideas, so the second album is finally taking shape, as a new entity. Like last time, I’m gonna let things flow intuitively and let the music in me find its perfect place. Every album I make has a certain dynamic, an identity that I don’t want to disrupt by overthinking about the current musical trends, or the marketability, or genre cliches. I’d lose my creativity plus I never cared about fitting into anything as a person, so I don’t care about fitting into any musical moulds and presets either. If it feels *right* I’ll do it, even if everyone is protesting against it. Because I *see* it in its final form, I see it into the future (and apparently I’m not very democratic when I work :P).

I don’t believe the coming album is gonna have a solid theme like The Human Paradox, but I won’t know until I sit down and let the stories come to me. Until then, please keep supporting me and Season of Ghosts on this creative journey. Your love has kept me alive all these years, even when I felt my existence falling apart. Thank you."

Currently working on new music for 2017, Season Of Ghosts took time out to work on something special for Halloween 2016 inspired by the Tim Burton movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Sophia checked in with the following update:

"You asked, we delivered! Season of Ghosts' version of 'Sally's Song'! Orchestrated and arranged by Zombie Sam. I'm under the impression that we made the song a liiiittle spookier..."