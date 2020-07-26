SEASON OF GHOSTS Vocalist SOPHIA Talks Musical Influences - "I Used To Listen To Tons Of Brit-Rock During Its Prime; I Looked For Something With A Purpose, So I Found Metal"

Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia Aslanides is featured in a new interview with FemMetal discussin the band's two album, Human Paradox and Leap Of Faith, their plans for a third record, and Sophia's influences as an artist. Following is an excerpt:

Sophia: "Smashing Pumpkins defined me during my teenage years and the unique personality of Billy Corgan always resonated with me. His opinions, his ideas. After so many years, he still talks and it resonates with me, even though I haven’t listened to the Pumpkins for a very long time. I used to listen to tons of Britpop / Britrock during its prime, in the mid '90s as well, but I got tired of the booze / drug / sex themes and I looked for something with a purpose, so I found metal!

I usually loved bands that were either experimental in their approach, or very melodic, but never anything close to heavy / symphonic / power metal. Don’t get me wrong, it’s just not my thing. I’ll listen to Amorphis but not Nightwish, for example. Like I said, Anathema is perhaps the biggest influence here; the honesty of the compositions, the heartfelt vocal delivery, the lyrics, the doom and gloom (laughs). Also, the album Animatronic by The Kovenant really influenced me at the time, so I started looking more into electronics combined with heavy music and I found electro-industrial, EBM and synth pop bands like VNV Nation and Namnambulu really defined that part of my life and made sure I’d be making music that includes electronics for a very long time.

Then discovering Visual Kei changed my entire existence. The genre (if you can call it that) encompassess everything I’ve ever loved, so it’s like a huge playground where no combination is forbidden and there are countless possibilities. Malice Mizer and Lareine will always be my biggest inspirations here. Their collective works, the aesthetics are just incomparable. Kitschy at times, but who can forget Kamijo in that over the top dramatic 'aunt from Chicago' blue hat in the 'Fiancailles' PV? Like seriously."

Season Of Ghosts have posted a new video teaser for "How The Story Ends", taken from their second album, A Leap Of Faith, released on October 23rd, 2018. Check it out below.

The band recently checked in with the following:

"This homemade version of 'Astero[:ID]' was recorded live, with the exception of backing vocals and keyboards that were sampled from the original track, as it appears on A Leap of Faith."