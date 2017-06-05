SEBASTIAN BACH Adds MISSING PERSONS Drummer ANDY SANESI To Solo Band

Sebastian Bach - the original voice of Skid Row - has enlisted Andy Sanesi as the new drummer in his solo band. Baz revealed this change in lineup via his official Facebook page in a statement that reads:

"This weekend marked our very first shows with drummer extraordinaire Andy Sanesi! Andy Sanesi was recommended to me by my friend Adam Jones from the band Tool. Andy Sanesi is the drummer who replaced Terry Bozzio in the incredible Los Angeles band Missing Persons. He is a great guy and an extremely talented percussionist! We will be rolling across the USA starting June 16th. So come on out and see the show! All-Ages VIP meet and greets available for all shows at SebastianBachLive.com."

Sanesi made his live debut with Bach on June 2nd at Harrah's in Council Bluffs, IA. That show was followed by a gig the next night, June 3rd, at Northern Lights Casino in Walker, MN. Sanesi replaces Bach's previous drummer Bobby Jarzombek (Fates Warning, Halford, Iced Earth).

Catch Sebastian Bach live in concert:

June

16 - Krautfest - Franksville, WI

19 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

20 - BB Kings - New York, NY

21 - Reverb - Reading, PA

23 - Taylor Sumer Festival - Taylor, MI

24 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

25 - The City Center - Champaign, IL