SEBASTIAN BACH And Guitarist BRENT WOODS Go Head-To-Head Discussing Future Recording Sessions In The Drum Hut - "Where Are You Storing The Lawnmower?" (Video)

Sebastian Bach has checked in with a new video from The Drum Hut along with the following message:

"If you're gonna self isolate, a great place to do it is in The Drum Hut. Unfortunately, Birthday Boy Mr. Grumpy Pants Brent Woods does not seem to share anyones' enthusiasm whatsoever. Please discuss and we'll see you next in the Hut."

Baz recently checked in with the following update:

"Due to extreme circumstances outside of our control, we will be postponing the 2nd leg of the 30th Anniversary tour from March 25th thru May 11. The key word here is POSTPONED! Team Baz and I are working hard behind the scenes to reschedule the dates to the fall. We were really looking forward to rocking out with you all this spring, but multiple cities along the tour have forced public gathering cancelations, which is beyond our control. It is also VERY important that our families, my band and crew and my extended family AKA all of you rock fans stay safe and healthy. In the meantime, I am going to continue to work on new music!

Tickets and VIP upgrade holders, all tickets will be honored for your new show dates!! Please stay tuned for further information. We'll be BACH on the road later this year!"

A complete list of the postponed tour dates, which would have featured the self-titled debut album from Skid Row performed live in its entirety, can be seen below.

March

25 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

28 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater

30 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt

31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

April

3 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

4 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino

5 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

7 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

8 - Rosemont, IL - Joe’s Live

10 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

18 - Quebec City, QC - L’Imperial Bell

19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

22 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

24 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center

25 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre

28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

30 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram’s

May

1 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

2 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky’s

3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

5 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

8 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

9 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s