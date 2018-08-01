SEBASTIAN BACH Announces Hometown Show In Peterborough; Live Date In Toronto

The original voice of Skid Row - Sebastian Bach - has announced a show in his hometown of Peterborough, ON on November 17th at The Venue.

Bach comments, “Well what can I say about this show! I have lived a lot of places in my lifetime. But nowhere will ever hold a place in my heart like Peterborough, Ontario, Canada does. This is truly where I spent my childhood. From Cavan to Peterborough to Lakefield, this is where my memories of innocence remain in my heart. You can read my book about growing up in Peterborough. This is the 5th time (that I can remember) playing a real gig in my childhood home town.

1. Crary Park Battle of the Bands with Bloody Mary (we won) 1982?

2. Artspace with Kid Wikkid 1984?

3. Jokers with Kid Wiikkid 1985?

4. Memorial Center with Skid Row and special guest Pantera and the Killer Dwarfs 1992

5. The Venue 2018!!!

To say I am excited for the show is an understatement.

What I would love to do would be to ride my bike from Queen Mary to the sound check the afternoon of the show. But I don't know if I will have the energy for that on show day! We are gonna give you an amazing show that will include a ton of surprises! It's gonna be kick ass rock ‘n’ roll show and it's going to be very emotional.

So come on out for a night I will never forget that is for sure. See you soon!!! I'd rather be in Peterborough!!”

Bach has also announced a show for Toronto on November 16th at The Phoenix Concert Theatre. For ticket information head to this location.

Bach recently spoke with Idaho's 94.9 / 104.5 The Rock radio about his forthcoming new album, offering some details behind the songwriting. Following is anexcerpt:

Bach: "Right now I'm doing demos, and I have songs from guitar players that I've worked with. Like the last three records, I've had John 5 (Rob Zombie) play on my records and write some tunes, and he's got a couple of on this new albumthat I'm working on. And also Steve Stevens from the Billy Idol band... we did three songs on the last record, and he's got one crazy, really cool song on the new one."

Check out the interview below.

Bach will return to perform Kingston, ON on November 18th. A video promoting the show is available below. Bach’s show in Kingston on June 29th was blacked out, forcing a cancellation of the concert.

Bach states, “Hey Kingston, we are so happy to say that we are coming back to rock with you on November 18th 2018. This time we will even bring an extension cord! Here we are backstage in Waterloo with my buddy Rick who had a very special surprise for me!”

Upcoming shows:

October

18 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

19 – Portland, ME – Aura

21 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

24 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club

November

3 – St. Petersburg, FL – State Theatre

11 – Miramar, FL – Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

16 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

17 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

18 - Kingston, ON - Ale House & Canteen