SEBASTIAN BACH Announces New North American Tour Dates Performing SKID ROW's Debut Album In It's Entirety; Video Message

Following a year-long, monumental celebration of the classic, platinum selling album, Skid Row, acclaimed vocal powerhouse Sebastian Bach has announced the bash continues in 2020 with a second leg of the tour to take place in March/April.

Due to overwhelming demand, the tour will hit more cities as well as a make-up show in Dallas and a return to LA for a show at The Fonda Theatre. Tickets and VIP Meet N’ Greet upgrades go on sale Friday, December 20, here. A video message from Bach can be seen below.

From the mouth of Bach: "In 1989 we put out the first record 'Skid Row'. 30 years later, people still dig the music we created in a garage all those years ago. In commemoration of this 30th Anniversary digital deluxe release, my band is going to perform the first Skid Row record, in its entirety, on the road, LIVE this fall! It's going to be fun to do something that has never been done live before! We are looking forward to seeing you all for this one-time event! Note: This concert is 100% live in every way! All real! All the time! No tapes! No fakes! Come and see a real rock band while they still exist! We give it to you straight from the heart 'cuz that's the only way we know how! See you on the road!"

Released in the winter of 1989, Skid Row’s self-titled record is one of heavy rock’s most successful debut albums, debuting in Billboard’s Top 10 and going on to sell millions of copies around the world. The record transformed the band from local New Jersey quintet into a global phenomenon whose rebellious attitude and jaw-dropping talent set the bar and tone for rock music in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Skid Row’s singles, “18 And Life,” “Youth Gone Wild” and “I Remember You,” are among the decade’s most recognizable rock anthems that still receive heavy airplay on radio stations across the country. The group again achieved commercial success with its second record Slave to the Grind (1991) certified multi-platinum, reaching number one on the Billboard 200.

Tour dates:

March

25 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

28 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater

30 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt

31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

April

3 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

4 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino

5 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

7 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

8 - Rosemont, IL - Joe’s Live

15 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

18 - Quebec City, QC - L’Imperial Bell

19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

22 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

24 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center

25 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre

30 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram’s

May

1 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

2 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky’s

3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

5 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s