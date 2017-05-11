SEBASTIAN BACH Announces US Tour Dates For June

Next month, Sebastian Bach - the original voice of Skid Row - will embark upon a solo tour Stateside; confirmed dates are as listed:

June

2 - Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's - Council Bluffs, IA

3 - Northern Lights Casino - Walker, MN

16 - Krautfest - Franksville, WI

19 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

20 - BB Kings - New York, NY

21 - Reverb - Reading, PA

23 - Taylor Sumer Festival - Taylor, MI

24 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

25 - The City Center - Champaign, IL

The Talk Is Jericho podcast, featuring Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho, recently invaded the crazy home world of Sebastian Bach for a chaotic (and hilarious) conversation in Baz's living room (amidst his turn table, vinyl album collection, and three-year old stepson, Trace). Baz gives an audio tour of some of his most prized vinyl albums, shares some unbelievable Skid Row tour stories (from time spent with Pantera, Guns N Roses, Metallica, and Mötley Crüe), and explains how he ended up lighting his pubes on fire.

Check out the podast here.

Bach has posted another clip from his show at Planet Live Music Factory in Battle Creek, Michigan on November 17th, 2016. Watch him perform the Skid Row classic “Youth Gone Wild” below, along with some more previously posted clips from the concert.