SEBASTIAN BACH - "AXL ROSE Shows That Being Off Twitter Is 100% Cooler Than Being On Twitter"

Vocalist Sebastian Bach, who has slammed Donald Trump several times publically in the past, took to Twitter to once again voice his disdain for the US president.

Donald Trump and Axl Rose have shown to the world that twitter, facebook, and the internet, just isn't that fun any more. For opposite reasons. Like Time Magazine said: "we are losing the internet to the culture of hate" https://t.co/iFmWheSKEB — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) 1 February 2018



Bingo. Axl does not tweet at all and is the biggest rock singer on the planet. Donald Trump tweets every single day about whatever terrifying divisive thought he has in his head. Axl shows that being off Twitter is 100% cooler than being on Twitter https://t.co/uxINWqrJrD — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) 1 February 2018



Bach recently appeared on KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles, California to promote the paperback release of his autobiography, 18 And Life On Skid Row.

"Thanks @ktlamorningnews for a super fun interview," says Baz. "I was at the LA Forum like 4 hours ago! Like about 20,000 other rockers it was hard getting up this morning! Thanks a lot @gunsnroses #PaperBach out now!"

Sebastian will be signing copies of 18 And Life On Skid Row at Book Soup, located at 8818 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, CA this Sunday, December 3rd at 3pm. Further details can be found here.

18 And Life on Skid Row tells the story of a boy who spent his childhood moving from Freeport, Bahamas to California and finally to Canada and who at the age of eight discovered the gift that would change his life. Throughout his career, Sebastian Bach has sold over twenty million records both as the lead singer of Skid Row and as a solo artist. He is particularly known for the hit singles I Remember You, Youth Gone Wild, and 18 & Life, and the albums Skid Row and Slave To The Grind, which became the first ever hard rock album to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and landed him on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Bach then went on to become the first rock star to grace the Broadway stage, with starring roles in Jekyll & Hyde, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He also appeared for seven seasons on the hit television show The Gilmore Girls.

In his memoir, Bach recounts lurid tales of excess and debauchery as he toured the world with Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Soundgarden, Pantera, Nine Inch Nails and Guns N’ Roses. Filled with backstage photos from his own personal collection, 18 And Life on Skid Row is the story of hitting it big at a young age, and of a band that broke up in its prime. It is the story of a man who achieved his wildest dreams, only to lose his family, and then his home. It is a story of perseverance, of wine, women and song and a man who has made his life on the road and always will. 18 And Life On Skid Row is not your ordinary rock memoir, because Sebastian Bach is not your ordinary rock star.