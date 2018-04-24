SEBASTIAN BACH - Bach In The Studio Drum Demo Sessions; Video

"Today we started cutting demos for one of the John 5 tunes and it rips," says Sebastian Bach. "We picked up the drum hut + moved it down to the beach just for fun."

On April 11th, Sebastian Bach joined guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie) on stage at The Discovery in Ventura, California for a roof-ripping rendition of the Mötley Crüe classic "Shout At The Devil". Sebastian's wife Suzanne, filmed the performance in 4K Ultra HD.

Sebastian Bach will be touring North America this summer with special guests The Standstills. Dates are listed below.

June

8 - Highland, CA - Rock & Brews

9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

10 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

12 - Portland, OR - Dante's

13 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

17 - Kelowna, BC - Sapphire

19 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage

20 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

22 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino

23 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid

25 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crooks

27 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's

28 - Barrie, ON - Mavricks

29 - Kingston, ON - Ale House

July

2 - Montreal, QB - Foufounes

4 - Halifax, NS - Casino Nova Scotia

5 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

10 - Cleveland, OH - Piere's

13 - Chicago, IL - Concord