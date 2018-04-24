SEBASTIAN BACH - Bach In The Studio Drum Demo Sessions; Video
"Today we started cutting demos for one of the John 5 tunes and it rips," says Sebastian Bach. "We picked up the drum hut + moved it down to the beach just for fun."
On April 11th, Sebastian Bach joined guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie) on stage at The Discovery in Ventura, California for a roof-ripping rendition of the Mötley Crüe classic "Shout At The Devil". Sebastian's wife Suzanne, filmed the performance in 4K Ultra HD.
Sebastian Bach will be touring North America this summer with special guests The Standstills. Dates are listed below.
June
8 - Highland, CA - Rock & Brews
9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
10 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
12 - Portland, OR - Dante's
13 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge
15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
17 - Kelowna, BC - Sapphire
19 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage
20 - Calgary, AB - Marquee
22 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino
23 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
24 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid
25 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crooks
27 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's
28 - Barrie, ON - Mavricks
29 - Kingston, ON - Ale House
July
2 - Montreal, QB - Foufounes
4 - Halifax, NS - Casino Nova Scotia
5 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
10 - Cleveland, OH - Piere's
13 - Chicago, IL - Concord