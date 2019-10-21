SEBASTIAN BACH - Dallas Show Cancelled Due To Tornado

Sebastian Bach was scheduled to perform on October 20th in Dallas, Texas at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill. Due to inclement weather, the show had to be cancelled. Both written and video statements were issued.

"Hey guys we are sorry to say that the Dallas show is not happening tonight. The whole area was just hit by tornadoes and there is no power. This situation is out of our control, sorry but we need electricity to play electric guitars. We will make it up to you somehow Dallas, we feel like shit. The weather is out of our control. this really sucks. Hope everybody is safe that is priority number one."

Remaining dates on Sebastian Bach's 30th Anniversary Skid Row Tour are as listed:

October

22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock - SOLD OUT

25 - Lafayette, LA - The District

26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

28 - Miami, FL - Double Tree

30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

November

1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park