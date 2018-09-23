SEBASTIAN BACH Demos Two New Songs With STEVE VAI Drummer JEREMY COLSON - "These Two New Tracks Smoke"

Vocalist Sebastian Bach has checked in with the following update:

"Well, we tracked two more demos with Jeremy Colson on the drums, who we borrowed from the Steve Vai Band, and I gotta tell ya, these two new tracks smoke. Looking forward to laying down the vocals on these ASAP; we are on the way to making a badass new record! Check out Jeremy lay waste to my garage, this mothertrucker is out of control!"

Bach recently announced a show in his hometown of Peterborough, ON on November 17th at The Venue. Posting an updated tour schedule on Facebook, Baz has added a second Peterborough show for November 19th. Check out the update below.

Following are Bach's comments on the initial Peterbrough show that was booked:

“Well what can I say about this show! I have lived a lot of places in my lifetime. But nowhere will ever hold a place in my heart like Peterborough, Ontario, Canada does. This is truly where I spent my childhood. From Cavan to Peterborough to Lakefield, this is where my memories of innocence remain in my heart. You can read my book about growing up in Peterborough. This is the 5th time (that I can remember) playing a real gig in my childhood home town.

1. Crary Park Battle of the Bands with Bloody Mary (we won) 1982

2. Artspace with Kid Wikkid 1984

3. Jokers with Kid Wiikkid 1985

4. Memorial Center with Skid Row and special guest Pantera and the Killer Dwarfs 1992

5. The Venue 2018!!!

To say I am excited for the show is an understatement.

What I would love to do would be to ride my bike from Queen Mary to the sound check the afternoon of the show. But I don't know if I will have the energy for that on show day! We are gonna give you an amazing show that will include a ton of surprises! It's gonna be kick ass rock ‘n’ roll show and it's going to be very emotional. So come on out for a night I will never forget that is for sure. See you soon!!! I'd rather be in Peterborough!!”

Bach has also announced a show for Toronto on November 16th at The Phoenix Concert Theatre. For ticket information head to this location.

Bach will return to perform Kingston, ON on November 18th. A video promoting the show is available below. Bach’s show in Kingston on June 29th was blacked out, forcing a cancellation of the concert.

Bach states, “Hey Kingston, we are so happy to say that we are coming back to rock with you on November 18th 2018. This time we will even bring an extension cord! Here we are backstage in Waterloo with my buddy Rick who had a very special surprise for me!”

