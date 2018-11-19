SEBASTIAN BACH - Fan-Filmed Video Recap Of Sold Out Peterborough Show

This past Saturday, September 17th, Sebastian Bach headlined a sold out concert at The Venue, in his hometown of Peterborough, Ontario.

Marcus Ferguson was in attendance, and has issued the following review:

Bach home! Former Skid Row vocalist and Peterborough native Sebastian Bach returned to his hometown of Peterborough for a sold out show at The Venue on September 17th.

This was his first live show in nearly 30 years bringing his brand of hard rock and heavy metal to a Peterborough stage.

He made reference to the last time he visited the community a few years ago that he found himself in jail for an altercation at a nearby bar just up the street (as reported by TMZ).

He reminisced and shared stories of some of his favourite places growing up in Peterborough.

He made reference to the live venue he was performing in as being the location of his first date back when it was the Odeon Movie Theatre.

He played a smattering of songs from his solo career as well as many Skid Row classics.

Several times during the show he paused and smiled as the room applauded and cheered the hometown hero and he soaked in the love, beaming a smile ear to ear. Who says you can never go home.

In attendance were many friends, his wife, his mom, a few of his siblings, and at one point he looked down into the front row and exclaimed "Oh my God! You were my Babysitter! And your (relative) took me to see Van Halen on the Diver Down tour!"

At one point, a fight broke out during the ballad "I Remember You". He told the crowd "If you came here tonight to fight get the (explicit) out of here". He went on to say "How the hell does a fight break out during that song!"

There were unconfirmed reports of a number of people being ejected from the venue and possibly half a dozen arrests were made.

From this reviewer's vantage point, I was oblivious to the most of the rough housing and felt he put on an excellent show.

Ahead of tonight's second Peterborough show, Sebastian Bach took to social media with the following message:

"Peterborough, how fitting is it that we are ending our whole tour right here! #fullcircle Saturday night was so insane we are not going to do the same set again tonight, going to throw in some other tunes for the last night of over 100 cities this year! Geezus! Hard to believe this is the last show of the #homesweethome #HomeAwayFromHome tour that has kept us onstage for a full 4 months of the year for God's sakes! I would like to thank my awesome band @brentwoodsguitar @bobby_jarzombek Rob DeLuca and road crew @showlogisticssound @dizzman66 Jeff Meredith, Clayton, Randy, Mark Clayborne, Lonnie Bowling, Jon Franco for being the most professional coolest guys in the business! And also I have to thank everyone of you for coming out on this tour and supporting the band we couldn't do it without you, and this has been our best tour in a long time! Now it's time to make a new record! But not before we rock Peterborough Ontario Canada one more time people! Check out this killer guitar done by Peterborough artist Tim James thank you very much for the amazing gift man! And thank you to everyone for the amazing tour!!!"