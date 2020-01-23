SEBASTIAN BACH Hand-Picks STITCHED UP HEART To Open North American Tour

"In the 31 years since the first record came out, I have always prided myself on choosing killer opening bands for you to rock out to before we come on the stage," says original Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach.

"It all started back in 1992 with a little band you may have heard of called Pantera back on the Slave To The Grind tour. They released Vulgar Display Of Power a month into our tour and the rest is history. After that we took out a band called Soundgarden, you may have heard of them. Then it was Nine Inch Nails! Hello Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, you've come a long way baby! And most recently Santa Cruz, One Bad Son, Monte Pittman, Kobra And The Lotus..... All of these musicians + crew, consummate professionals on quite gruelling runs! 'Cause that's the way we like to do it!"

"We've been searching for a cool band for the 31st Anniversary Tour and I saw a video by Stitched Up Heart. I clicked on it and I really dug what I saw + heard! I think you guys are going to dig this band! They have a new record coming out so y'all got some new tunes to get into while we do the first record Skid Row in its entirety, front to back! Looking forward to the tour with Stitched Up Heart check out their video! Don't miss this show! Tickets and VIP packages available now at SebastianBach.com."

Catch Sebastian Bach with Stitched Up Heart at the following shows:

March

25 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

28 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater

30 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt

31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

April

3 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

4 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino *

5 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

7 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

8 - Rosemont, IL - Joe’s Live

10 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino *

13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

18 - Quebec City, QC - L’Imperial Bell

19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

22 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

24 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center

25 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre

28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate *

30 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram’s *

May

1 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall *

2 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky’s

3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

5 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

8 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre *

9 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues *

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda *

11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s *

* = Stitched Up Heart not appearing

Stitched Up Heart have released their new music video for "Warrior", which can be seen below. "Warrior" is off the band's forthcoming full-length album, Darkness, out March 13th.

Darkness features previously released tracks such as "Lost" featuring Sully Erna of Godsmack, "Darkness", "Warrior", "Problems", "Crooked Halo", "Dead Roses", "This Skin", and their most recent release, "Bones". The upcoming full-length album was produced by From First To Last singer/guitarist, Matt Good (producer of Asking Alexandria and Hollywood Undead).

Tracklisting:

"Lost"

"This Skin"

"Problems"

"Warrior"

"Straitjacket"

"Dirty Secrets"

"Darkness"

"Bones"

"Dead Roses"

"Crooked Halo"

"My Demon"

"Warrior" video:

"Crooked Halo" lyric video: