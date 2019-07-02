SEBASTIAN BACH Hasn't Heard Back From Former SKID ROW Bandmates About Debut Album's 30th Anniversary - "Would I Like To Celebrate It With The Other Four People Who Put It Out? Yes, I Would"
To celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Skid Row’s debut album, vocalist Sebastian Bach will be touring from late August through early November, and performing the album in its entirety with his solo band. The singer recently spoke with Heavy Consequence about the 1989 debut, inviting his former Skid Row band members to join him onstage on this upcoming tour, and future plans. An excerpt follows:
On inviting his former Skid Row bandmates to join him for a jam on this 30th anniversary tour: "I haven’t heard back from them, would be my answer to you. I wish they could get along with my manager, Rick Sales, like everybody else does in the industry. What else can you do? I don’t know what else to do. I’m 51, and this is the 30th anniversary of the first record I ever put out in my life. Would I like to celebrate it with the other four people who put it out? Yes, I would. But I’m also not going to wait around any longer - because I don’t know how much longer I have, to be honest with you. I honestly don’t know that."
Read the full interview here.
Sebastian Bach's 2019 tour dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
August
29 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
30 - Anderson, SC - William A Floyd Amphitheater
31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
September
2 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall
3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
4 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy
6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater
7 - Block Island, RI - Ballard's (afternoon show)
9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall
10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
11 - Portland, ME - Aura
13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House
21 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino
22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago
29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's
October
1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE
5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse (Outdoor)
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1)
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2)
17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater
18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
25 - Lafayette, LA - The District
26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall
28 - Miami, FL - KISS Kruise Pre Party @ Double Tree
30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock
31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
November
1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park
Sebastian Bach’s band includes:
Drums: Bobby Jarzombek (Halford, Fates Warning) 2005-2019
Bass: Rob DeLuca (UFO, Spread Eagle) 2005-2019
Guitar / Backing Vocals: Brent Woods (Vince Neil, Chevy Metal) 2012-2019