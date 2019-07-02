SEBASTIAN BACH Hasn't Heard Back From Former SKID ROW Bandmates About Debut Album's 30th Anniversary - "Would I Like To Celebrate It With The Other Four People Who Put It Out? Yes, I Would"

To celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Skid Row’s debut album, vocalist Sebastian Bach will be touring from late August through early November, and performing the album in its entirety with his solo band. The singer recently spoke with Heavy Consequence about the 1989 debut, inviting his former Skid Row band members to join him onstage on this upcoming tour, and future plans. An excerpt follows:

On inviting his former Skid Row bandmates to join him for a jam on this 30th anniversary tour: "I haven’t heard back from them, would be my answer to you. I wish they could get along with my manager, Rick Sales, like everybody else does in the industry. What else can you do? I don’t know what else to do. I’m 51, and this is the 30th anniversary of the first record I ever put out in my life. Would I like to celebrate it with the other four people who put it out? Yes, I would. But I’m also not going to wait around any longer - because I don’t know how much longer I have, to be honest with you. I honestly don’t know that."

Read the full interview here.

Sebastian Bach's 2019 tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

August

29 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

30 - Anderson, SC - William A Floyd Amphitheater

31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

September

2 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall

3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

4 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy

6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater

7 - Block Island, RI - Ballard's (afternoon show)

9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

11 - Portland, ME - Aura

13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

21 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino

22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse (Outdoor)

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1)

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2)

17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

25 - Lafayette, LA - The District

26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

28 - Miami, FL - KISS Kruise Pre Party @ Double Tree

30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

November

1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park

Sebastian Bach’s band includes:

Drums: Bobby Jarzombek (Halford, Fates Warning) 2005-2019

Bass: Rob DeLuca (UFO, Spread Eagle) 2005-2019

Guitar / Backing Vocals: Brent Woods (Vince Neil, Chevy Metal) 2012-2019