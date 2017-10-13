SEBASTIAN BACH - "I Need To Make My California Record"

Prior to heading "Down Under" for his Australian tour that runs October 21st to 28th, Sebastian Bach spoke with Hysteria Magazine about his upcoming musical endeavours; an excerpt follows:

Bach: "I’ve released a lot of solo albums. I’ve released Bring 'Em Bach Alive! on Atlantic Records. The Last Hard Men, Angel Down, Kicking And Screaming, ABachalypse Now, Give ’Em Hell and, basically, those are all heavy metal, well, in the ballpark of hard rock / heavy metal and, for me, I have done enough of those kinds of records, now. So I need to make, what I’m calling, my California record, which is, probably, gonna be more concerned about the vocals then the guitar, the drums, and the bass. The last records I loved that I’ve done, but they’re, kind of, similar. So now it’s time for me to do a different sounding kind of record. So that’s what I’m doing. I’m into acoustic guitar, right now, a lot. That’s not to say if somebody plays me some wicked crazy riff that I won’t do it, but I’m trying to make a record that’s gonna put me into the next phase of music. That’s what I’m working on now."

Hysteria: ​How far along into this process are you?

Bach: ​"Not far at all. I’m just starting to record demos, and I’ve got songs. The thing is that my records, mostly, have had a lot of aggression in them, and I’m not feeling aggressive, right now. So I’m not gonna pretend to channel some anger that’s not real, but there’s things that I am angry at, like the climate being destroyed, I’m angry at that. The first song that I just recorded has lyrics, kinda, to do with that, but people like my ballad-voice. That’s really, at the end of the day, what people like to hear me sing like. And I like that too, and that’s the way I’m feeling right now. So that’s the music that’s coming out. A lot of the vocals sound great, and that’s what I’m gonna give ya in your ears."

Listen to the audio of the complete interview courtesy of SoundCloud: