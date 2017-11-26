SEBASTIAN BACH - "I Never Expected To Be A Big Rock Star; I'm Very Appreciative That I Get The Chance To Do This"

The WDHA Morning Jolt in New Jersey celebrated Black Friday with a live broadcast featuring vocalist Sebastian Bach, who discussed his career and voiced his appreciation for being able to continue to this day in the music business. Check out the podcast here.

On November 14th, Dey Street Books published the paperback edition of Sebastian Bach's autobiography, 18 And Life On Skid Row.

Baz was recenly interviewed by Tony Tone of Vintage Sound 93.1 about the soft-cover version of his book; an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Sebastian:"This is the expanded edition with more unseen photos from personal archives, so it's pretty exciting. When we did the hardcover, I discovered that when it was done, I had put more pictures at the beginning of my childhood than the rest of the book, so I was, like, 'I need more in these other parts of the book.' I like pictures in a book. When I'm reading a book, I don't know why, maybe other people do this, I'll read a passage, then I'll go back and look at this picture and go, 'Oh, that's what's happening.' I think it makes for a better book. It's more visual in your brain of what's happening. I'm reading Bruce Springsteen's book (Born To Run) right now. There's a lot of similarities to mine. It's weird. I'm not putting myself in his category, but it's like the same, I don't know, the same kind of feel to it. Him being a teenager in love with rock and roll and then what happens from there. He did a weird thing. He put all of his pictures at the back of the book. I've never seen that."

Listen to the complete audio interview via the YouTube clip below.

18 And Life on Skid Row tells the story of a boy who spent his childhood moving from Freeport, Bahamas to California and finally to Canada and who at the age of eight discovered the gift that would change his life. Throughout his career, Sebastian Bach has sold over twenty million records both as the lead singer of Skid Row and as a solo artist. He is particularly known for the hit singles I Remember You, Youth Gone Wild, and 18 & Life, and the albums Skid Row and Slave To The Grind, which became the first ever hard rock album to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and landed him on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Bach then went on to become the first rock star to grace the Broadway stage, with starring roles in Jekyll & Hyde, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He also appeared for seven seasons on the hit television show The Gilmore Girls.

In his memoir, Bach recounts lurid tales of excess and debauchery as he toured the world with Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Soundgarden, Pantera, Nine Inch Nails and Guns N’ Roses. Filled with backstage photos from his own personal collection, 18 And Life on Skid Row is the story of hitting it big at a young age, and of a band that broke up in its prime. It is the story of a man who achieved his wildest dreams, only to lose his family, and then his home. It is a story of perseverance, of wine, women and song and a man who has made his life on the road and always will. 18 And Life On Skid Row is not your ordinary rock memoir, because Sebastian Bach is not your ordinary rock star.