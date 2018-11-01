SEBASTIAN BACH - "I’m Actually Going To Try To Make A Career-Defining Album"

Sebastian Bach is currently in the midst of a North American solo tour; his next show is November 2nd in Orlando, Florida. During a break between gigs, the former Skid Row singer spoke with Jimmy Geurts of Herald Tribune, an excerpt follows:

How’s the tour been going so far?

Sebastian: "The tour is going amazing. It’s amazing to me that we can do over 100 shows a year without putting a record out. That’s the way the industry is these days, people love coming to live shows, and I think that’s because that’s one thing they can’t download for free on the Internet, the live experience. It’s very, very busy and when I say that to my management, they say, 'Well, dude, when you put out a record, just get ready to really get busy'." (Laughs)

You actually are working a new album now, right? What are you envisioning for it in terms of its sound and feel?

Sebastian: "Well, I’m actually going to try to make a career-defining album, like the ultimate record that you would expect from me. So if you like Skid Row, Slave To The Grind, Subhuman Race, Angel Down, Kicking & Screaming, if you like those, you’re going to like this one. I’m not going to do like a country record or a rap album, it’s going to be a rock ‘n’ roll album. And I’ve got to say I’m inspired by Judas Priest, who has always been one of my favorite bands. But their album Firepower is such a hit with the fans, that would be a great scenario for me. If I could come up with a record that the fans would like the way that Judas Priest did, that’s my objective."

Just a couple months from now is the 30th anniversary of Skid Row’s first album. How do you feel about reaching that milestone?

Sebastian: "Well, you know, you only get one 30th anniversary, so it is quite amazing. I don’t have contact with those guys, so that’s kind of a drag, but I’m not going to ignore that 30th anniversary. I plan on commemorating it if I can in some way, possibly with a live show, we’re thinking about that. I think Atlantic is thinking of re-releasing the first album, but I don’t know the details on that. But we’ll find out soon."

(Photo by: Enzio Mazzeo)