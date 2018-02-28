SEBASTIAN BACH Issues New Album Video Update #2

Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) recently revealed that he's working on a new album. A new video update can be found below.

Says Bach: "Well the Drum Hut is almost complete. We would like to thank Wolf Electric for their expertise in this acoustical construction. In this episode number two, Brent Woods and Andy Sanesi come on over to check out the scene as the kids play & my lovely Suzanne takes care of everything!"

A previously posted video update can be seen below. Stay tuned for further updates.