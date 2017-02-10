SEBASTIAN BACH Live In Battle Creek; Quality Video Streaming

Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) has posted some quality video footage shot at his show at Planet Live Music Factory in Battle Creek, Michigan on November 17th, 2016. Check out the clips below:

Bach released his new book, 18 And Life On Skid Row, on December 6th, 2016 through Harper Collins. In his memoir, Bach recounts lurid tales of excess and debauchery as he toured the world with Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Soundgarden, Pantera, Nine Inch Nails and Guns N' Roses. Filled with never before seen photos from his own personal collection, 18 And Life On Skid Rowis the story of hitting it big at a young age, and of creatively reeling from a band that broke up in its prime.

From a man who achieved his wildest dreams, only to lose his family, and then his home, this is a tale of perseverance, of wine, women and song, and of a man who has made his life on the road. 18 And Life On Skid Row is not your ordinary rock memoir, because Sebastian Bach is not your ordinary rock star.