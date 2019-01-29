SEBASTIAN BACH Looks Back On First SKID ROW Tour Supporting BON JOVI - "I Was So Nervous That I Had My Eyes Shut The Whole Set"

Brian Reesman at Billboard has taken a look back at Skid Row's self-titled debut album, which celebrates its 30th Anniversary in 2019. Following is an excerpt from the story, which features insight from vocalist Sebastian Bach and bassist Rachen Bolan:

Literally two days after the release of Skid Row, the Jersey rockers took their music to the masses. Thanks to their Bon Jovi / Doc McGhee connection, they opened the nine months of Bon Jovi's New Jersey Syndicate Tour in North America starting in early 1989. That was an amazing and daunting opportunity for the young group.

"We started the Bon Jovi tour on January 26, '89 at Reunion Arena in Dallas. I was so nervous that the first show we did, I had my eyes shut the whole set," admits Bach. "I'm not exaggerating, I couldn't open my fucking eyes. I couldn't believe that I was on an arena stage doing a show. I went up there and just shut my eyes and sang. I didn't open my eyes till the second show."

The singer also honed his craft during the trek. "I wasn't getting used to getting my ass kicked on stage," he confesses. "I was used to being in the clubs ruling the night. Then I'd watch Bon Jovi and go, 'I don't know what the fuck I'm doing.' It was like going to school. It was an amazing education."

Thanks to MTV airplay and their opening slot with the biggest rock band in the world at the time, Skid Row's debut album raced up the charts. It was certified gold in late March, platinum in July, and double platinum in September. The album hit the three million mark in January 1990, just shy of a year from its initial release. When one watches vintage interviews with the band, they come off as young, rambunctious and excited -- perhaps even awed by such rapid success.

Bolan admits that the fast rise to stardom was a little overwhelming, particularly the lack of privacy. He enjoyed the ride, but it freaked him out at the beginning. “I went to my hometown mall at Christmas and stopped in to see my friend's dad, who was like a second father to me, at the shoe store that he owned,” he recalls. “I had to be escorted out of the mall because of the crowd that gathered in front. The cops just said, 'You can't go back in there.' And I'm like, 'I can't go back in there? I've been coming to this mall since I was 11 years old.'"

Read the complete feature here.

Skid Row’s multi-platinum debut album turns 30 this year. The newly remastered digital deluxe edition is available now, with the bonus track “Forever”, and a previously unreleased live recording of their performance at the Marquee in California on April 28th, 1989.

Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Big Guns"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Can't Stand The Heartache"

"Piece Of Me"

"18 And Life"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Here I Am"

"Makin' A Mess"

"I Remember You"

"Midnight/Tornado"

"Forever" (bonus track)

Live at The Marquee, Westminster, CA - 4/28/89:

"Makin' A Mess"

"Piece Of Me"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"I Remember You"

"Here I Am"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Cold Gin"