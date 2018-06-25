SEBASTIAN BACH, MEGADETH, ALICE IN CHAINS Perform Live Tributes To VINNIE PAUL ABBOTT; Videos Streaming

Vinnie Paul Abbott, co-founder of Pantera and currently a member of Hellyeah, passed away in his sleep at his Las Vegas home on June 22nd at 54 years of age. Sources who knew Vinnie told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he had suffered a major heart attack, but there has been no official confirmation of his cause of death.

Sebastian Bach, Megadeth, and Alice In Chains all paid tribute to Vinnie at their recent concerts.

Sebastian Bach covered Pantera's "Cemetery Gates" in tribute to Vinnie on June 24th at The Pyramid Cabaret in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada):

Megadeth performed the song "My Last Words" during their June 24th show at Hellfest in Clisson, France, dedicating the song to Vinnie:

Alice In Chains performed "Nutshell" on June 24th at Hellfest in Clisson, France. Jerry Cantrell dedicated the song to Layne Staley, Mike Starr and Vinnie Paul.

Vinnie Paul Abbott's body has been turned over to the medical examiner to determine a cause of death, and after that he'll be flown back to his home state of Texas to be buried between his mom and brother Dimebag Darrell, who was shot and killed on stage during a Damageplan show on December 8th, 2004 at the Alrosa Villa club in Columbus, OH.