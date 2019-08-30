SEBASTIAN BACH On How He Landed Role On Gilmore Girls - "I Got That Show Because I Did Broadway"; Video
August 30, 2019, an hour ago
In an exclusive sit-down with PopCulture.com, Sebastian Bach reveals how he managed to go from real rockstar to starving artist on the popular series Gilmore Girls, which ran for seven years and featured the Bahamas-native for five of them.
"The way I got that show is because I did Broadway," Bach explained to PopCulture.com, adding how he starred in a number of Broadway productions for 10 years between 1996 to 2006.
"I did Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway, Jesus Christ Superstar and Rocky Horror... and TV people are impressed by Broadway actors, because you only get one shot - and you better nail it - that's how I got on Gilmore Girls," he added.
Read more and watch the full interview with Sebastian Bach at PopCulture.com.
Sebastian Bach's 2019 tour dates, with Kobra And The Lotus supporting, are listed below.
Tour dates:
August
30 - Anderson, SC - William A Floyd Amphitheater
31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend (SOLD OUT)
September
2 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
4 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy
6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater (SOLD OUT)
9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall
10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
11 - Portland, ME - Aura
13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House
21 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino
22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago
29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's (SOLD OUT)
October
1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE
5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse (Outdoor)
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1) (SOLD OUT)
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2) (SOLD OUT)
17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater
18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
25 - Lafayette, LA - The District
26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall
30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock
31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
November
1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park