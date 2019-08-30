SEBASTIAN BACH On How He Landed Role On Gilmore Girls - "I Got That Show Because I Did Broadway"; Video

In an exclusive sit-down with PopCulture.com, Sebastian Bach reveals how he managed to go from real rockstar to starving artist on the popular series Gilmore Girls, which ran for seven years and featured the Bahamas-native for five of them.

"The way I got that show is because I did Broadway," Bach explained to PopCulture.com, adding how he starred in a number of Broadway productions for 10 years between 1996 to 2006.

"I did Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway, Jesus Christ Superstar and Rocky Horror... and TV people are impressed by Broadway actors, because you only get one shot - and you better nail it - that's how I got on Gilmore Girls," he added.

