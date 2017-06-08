SEBASTIAN BACH On SKID ROW - "We Were Talking About A Reunion But We Couldn't Even Handle A Group Text"

Former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach recently guested on Let There Be Talk for an in-depth career-spanning interview, including talk about the abandoned plans for a Skid Row reunion. The interview begins at the 21:15 mark

Bach's tour schedule is as follows:

June

16 - Krautfest - Franksville, WI

19 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

20 - BB Kings - New York, NY

21 - Reverb - Reading, PA

23 - Taylor Sumer Festival - Taylor, MI

24 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

25 - The City Center - Champaign, IL

Bach has posted another clip from his show at Planet Live Music Factory in Battle Creek, Michigan on November 17th, 2016. Watch him perform the Skid Row classic “Youth Gone Wild” below, along with some more previously posted clips from the concert.