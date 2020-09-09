SEBASTIAN BACH Pays Tribute To ROB HALFORD With Performance Of JUDAS PRIEST's "Solar Angels"; Video

Sebastian Bach has released the new video below, paying tribute to Judas Priest singer, Rob Halford, with a performance of the Point Of Entry album track, "Solar Angels".

Says Bach: "Happy 50th Birthday Uncle Larry! This is the big one dude! Congrats on 10 years of 'House of 80s!' Hope you have a rocking day man and can't wait to rock with you again when this is b******* is all over!

"We love the The Doors' Robby Krieger, so I figured I'd show you some of my Doors collection here brother! It was great meeting you at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp, maybe we'll see you tomorrow night at the master class!

"So cool we got to jam with Judas Priest, Whisky A Go-Go back when music was allowed in America! Can't wait for that day again sometime in the future! Fingers crossed mother trucker!

"Happy belated birthday also to Mr Rob Halford - absolutely cannot wait for your book 'I Confess' later this month! Lord knows we have time to read books and I can't think of one I'd rather read than yours! I am going to sing a song with you here 🎤 this is one of my favorites from Point Of Entry, thank you for a lifetime of inspiration!"