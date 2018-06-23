SEBASTIAN BACH Pays Tribute To VINNIE PAUL - "Thank You For Everything And All The Great Music, And More Importantly For The Friendship" (Video)

The metal world has been shocked by the news that drummer Vinnie Paul of Pantera, Damageplan and Hellyeah fame has died. He was 54. Vocalist Sebastian Bach has posted a moving tribute to Vinnie prefaced by the following message:

"Rock in Peace my friend Vinnie Paul. Go shred with Brother Dime now. He's been waiting to rock with you again. We love you."

Pantera's Facebook page has posted the following message:

"Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time."

Born on March 11, 1964, Vinnie Paul was 54 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Vinnie also played in Damageplan and Rebel Meets Rebel.

BraveWords sends our sincerest condolences to Vinnie Paul's family, friends and fans. In mourning, we offer up videos for some of Vinnie's most recent work with Hellyeah.