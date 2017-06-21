SEBASTIAN BACH Performs “American Metalhead” Live In Oregon; Video

Sebastian Bach has uploaded footage performing the track “American Metalhead” live from Portland, OR on Halloween 2016. “American Metalhead” is a track taken from Bach’s 2007 debut solo album, Angel Down.

Lineup:

Guitar: Brent Woods

Bass: Rob DeLuca

Drums: Bobby Jarzombek

Sound: Dave Hart

Monitors: Brian Laffin

Techs: Richard Diaz De Leon / Randy Figerova

Camera: Suzanne Le Bach

Bach's tour schedule is as follows:

June

21 - Reverb - Reading, PA

23 - Taylor Sumer Festival - Taylor, MI

24 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

25 - The City Center - Champaign, IL

Bach has posted another clip from his show at Planet Live Music Factory in Battle Creek, Michigan on November 17th, 2016. Watch him perform the Skid Row classic “Youth Gone Wild” below, along with some more previously posted clips from the concert.