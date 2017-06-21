SEBASTIAN BACH Performs “American Metalhead” Live In Oregon; Video
June 21, 2017, 42 minutes ago
Sebastian Bach has uploaded footage performing the track “American Metalhead” live from Portland, OR on Halloween 2016. “American Metalhead” is a track taken from Bach’s 2007 debut solo album, Angel Down.
Lineup:
Guitar: Brent Woods
Bass: Rob DeLuca
Drums: Bobby Jarzombek
Sound: Dave Hart
Monitors: Brian Laffin
Techs: Richard Diaz De Leon / Randy Figerova
Camera: Suzanne Le Bach
Bach's tour schedule is as follows:
June
21 - Reverb - Reading, PA
23 - Taylor Sumer Festival - Taylor, MI
24 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI
25 - The City Center - Champaign, IL
Bach has posted another clip from his show at Planet Live Music Factory in Battle Creek, Michigan on November 17th, 2016. Watch him perform the Skid Row classic “Youth Gone Wild” below, along with some more previously posted clips from the concert.