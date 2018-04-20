SEBASTIAN BACH Performs "Shout At The Devil" Live With JOHN 5 - High Def Video

On April 11th, Sebastian Bach joined guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie) on stage at The Discovery in Ventura, California for a roof-ripping rendition of the Mötley Crüe classic, "Shout At The Devil".

You can now relive that moment, courtesy of Sebastian's wife Suzanne, who filmed it in 4K Ultra HD:

Sebastian Bach - the original voice of Skid Row - will be touring North America this summer with special guests The Standstills; confirmed dates are as listed:

June

8 - Highland, CA - Rock & Brews

9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

10 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

12 - Portland, OR - Dante's

13 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

17 - Kelowna, BC - Sapphire

19 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage

20 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

22 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino

23 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid

25 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crooks

27 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's

28 - Barrie, ON - Mavricks

29 - Kingston, ON - Ale House

July

2 - Montreal, QB - Foufounes

4 - Halifax, NS - Casino Nova Scotia

5 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

10 - Cleveland, OH - Piere's

13 - Chicago, IL - Concord