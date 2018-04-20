SEBASTIAN BACH Performs "Shout At The Devil" Live With JOHN 5 - High Def Video
April 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
On April 11th, Sebastian Bach joined guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie) on stage at The Discovery in Ventura, California for a roof-ripping rendition of the Mötley Crüe classic, "Shout At The Devil".
You can now relive that moment, courtesy of Sebastian's wife Suzanne, who filmed it in 4K Ultra HD:
Sebastian Bach - the original voice of Skid Row - will be touring North America this summer with special guests The Standstills; confirmed dates are as listed:
June
8 - Highland, CA - Rock & Brews
9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
10 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
12 - Portland, OR - Dante's
13 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge
15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
17 - Kelowna, BC - Sapphire
19 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage
20 - Calgary, AB - Marquee
22 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino
23 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
24 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid
25 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crooks
27 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's
28 - Barrie, ON - Mavricks
29 - Kingston, ON - Ale House
July
2 - Montreal, QB - Foufounes
4 - Halifax, NS - Casino Nova Scotia
5 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
10 - Cleveland, OH - Piere's
13 - Chicago, IL - Concord