SEBASTIAN BACH Performs SKID ROW Classic "18 And Life" In Moncton; Video

Sebastian Bach has released more footage from his first-ever headline show in Moncton, New Brunswick. Watch him perform the Skid Row hit, "18 And Life", below.

Bach previously released the video below, performing Skid Row’s “Here I Am” at the Moncton show:

Sebastian Bach will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Skid Row’s acclaimed, self-titled breakout debut album with a US tour, where he’ll be performing the record in its entirety plus other songs from his celebrated catalog.

The tour will kick off in Nashville, TN on August 30, and will end in Pinellas Park, FL on November 2. Tickets and VIP Meet N’ Greet upgrades go on sale Friday, June 7, here.

Says Bach: "In 1989 we put out the first record 'Skid Row'. 30 years later, people still dig the music we created in a garage all those years ago. In commemoration of this 30th Anniversary digital deluxe release, my band is going to perform the first Skid Row record, in its entirety, on the road, LIVE this fall! It's going to be fun to do something that has never been done live before! We are looking forward to seeing you all for this one time event! Note: This concert is 100% live in every way! All real! All the time! No tapes! No fakes! Come and see a real rock band while they still exist! We give it to you straight from the heart 'cuz that's the only way we know how! See you on the road!"

Released in the winter of 1989, Skid Row’s self-titled record is one of heavy rock’s most successful debut albums, landing in Billboard’s Top 10 and going on to sell millions of copies around the world. The record transformed the band from local New Jersey quintet into a global phenomenon whose rebellious attitude and jaw-dropping talent set the bar and tone for rock music in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Skid Row’s singles, “18 And Life,” “Youth Gone Wild” and “I Remember You,” are among the decade’s most recognizable rock anthems that still receive heavy airplay on radio stations across the country. The group again achieved commercial success with its second record Slave To The Grind (1991) certified multi-platinum, reaching number one on the Billboard 200.

Sebastian Bach is recognized globally as a vocalist, television star, actor and beyond. Bach hit the spotlight in the late 1980’s as the iconic frontman for mainstream heavy metal / hard rock act Skid Row. Since his departure from Skid Row in the mid 90’s, Sebastian Bach still remains one of the most relevant rock figures in pop culture today, with over 20 million records sold, three solo records, network television appearances on AXS.tv, MTV, VH1 and CMT, guest appearances on Gilmore Girls, Trailer Park Boys, Californication and other popular television shows, and several acting stints on and off Broadway. Bach's last album, Give ‘Em Hell, impressively, landed on the US Top Hard Rock and Top 200 Billboard charts, proving his prowess decades after his initial debut. Bach's critically acclaimed Harper Collins memoir, 18 And Life On Skid Row, was released December 6, 2016.

Tour dates:

August

29 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

30 - Anderson, SC - William A Floyd Amphitheater

31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

September

2 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall

3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

4 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy

6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater

7 - Block Island, RI - Ballard's (afternoon show)

9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

11 - Portland, ME - Aura

13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

21 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino

22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse (Outdoor)

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1)

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2)

17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

25 - Lafayette, LA - The District

26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

28 - Miami, FL - KISS Kruise Pre Party @ Double Tree

30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

November

1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park

Sebastian Bach’s band includes:

Drums: Bobby Jarzombek (Halford, Fates Warning) 2005-2019

Bass: Rob DeLuca (UFO, Spread Eagle) 2005-2019

Guitar / Backing Vocals: Brent Woods (Vince Neil, Chevy Metal) 2012-2019