SEBASTIAN BACH Performs SKID ROW Classic "I Remember You" In Kingston Parking Lot During Blackout; Video
July 5, 2018, 15 minutes ago
Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) is touring North America this summer with special guests The Standstills. Due to a blackout, Bach's show on June 29th at Ale House in Kingston, Ontario was cancelled. In the video below, Sebastian performs the Skid Row classic "I Remember You" in a grocery store parking lot during the blackout.
Says Bach: "We got the guitar off the bus and decided to jam."
An update in regards to the Kingston show states: "Kingston Ontario, we are working on rescheduling the show right now stay tuned for details!"
Confirmed tour dates are listed below:
July
5 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
7 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d’ete De Quebec
8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
10 - Cleveland, OH - Piere's
13 - Chicago, IL - Concrod
14 - Woodhaven, MI - Uncle Sam Jam