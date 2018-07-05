SEBASTIAN BACH Performs SKID ROW Classic "I Remember You" In Kingston Parking Lot During Blackout; Video

Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) is touring North America this summer with special guests The Standstills. Due to a blackout, Bach's show on June 29th at Ale House in Kingston, Ontario was cancelled. In the video below, Sebastian performs the Skid Row classic "I Remember You" in a grocery store parking lot during the blackout.

Says Bach: "We got the guitar off the bus and decided to jam."

An update in regards to the Kingston show states: "Kingston Ontario, we are working on rescheduling the show right now stay tuned for details!"

Confirmed tour dates are listed below:

July

5 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

7 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d’ete De Quebec

8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

10 - Cleveland, OH - Piere's

13 - Chicago, IL - Concrod

14 - Woodhaven, MI - Uncle Sam Jam