SEBASTIAN BACH Performs SKID ROW Classic "I Remember You" On Rock Legends Cruise VII; Video
February 20, 2019, 39 minutes ago
Sebastian Bach performed the Skid Row classic, "I Remember You", on the Rock Legends Curries VII on February 16th. Fan-filmed footage of the performance can be seen below:
Skid Row’s multi-platinum debut album turns 30 this year. The newly remastered digital deluxe edition is available now, with the bonus track “Forever”, and a previously unreleased live recording of their performance at the Marquee in California on April 28th, 1989.
Get it here.
Tracklisting:
"Big Guns"
"Sweet Little Sister"
"Can't Stand The Heartache"
"Piece Of Me"
"18 And Life"
"Rattlesnake Shake"
"Youth Gone Wild"
"Here I Am"
"Makin' A Mess"
"I Remember You"
"Midnight/Tornado"
"Forever" (bonus track)
Live at The Marquee, Westminster, CA - 4/28/89:
"Makin' A Mess"
"Piece Of Me"
"Big Guns"
"18 And Life"
"Sweet Little Sister"
"Rattlesnake Shake"
"I Remember You"
"Here I Am"
"Youth Gone Wild"
"Cold Gin"