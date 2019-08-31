SEBASTIAN BACH Performs SKID ROW Debut Album In Its Entirety At US Tour Kick-Off Show In Nashville; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
On August 29th, Sebastian Bach kicked off his latest US tour at the Cannery Ballroom in Nashville, TN. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.
The setlist on the night, featuring the Skid Row debut album played from front to back in order, was as follows
"Tornado"
"Forever"
"Big Guns"
"Sweet Little Sister"
"Can't Stand the Heartache"
"Piece of Me"
"18 and Life"
"Rattlesnake Shake"
"Youth Gone Wild"
"Here I Am"
"Makin' a Mess"
"I Remember You"
"Midnight"
Encore:
"Slave to the Grind"
"Monkey Business"
Tour dates are as follows:
August
31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend (SOLD OUT)
September
2 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
4 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy
6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater (SOLD OUT)
9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall
10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
11 - Portland, ME - Aura
13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House
21 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino
22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago
29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's (SOLD OUT)
October
1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE
5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse (Outdoor)
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1) (SOLD OUT)
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2) (SOLD OUT)
17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater
18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
25 - Lafayette, LA - The District
26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall
30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock
31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
November
1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park