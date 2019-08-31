SEBASTIAN BACH Performs SKID ROW Debut Album In Its Entirety At US Tour Kick-Off Show In Nashville; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On August 29th, Sebastian Bach kicked off his latest US tour at the Cannery Ballroom in Nashville, TN. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night, featuring the Skid Row debut album played from front to back in order, was as follows

"Tornado"

"Forever"

"Big Guns"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Can't Stand the Heartache"

"Piece of Me"

"18 and Life"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Here I Am"

"Makin' a Mess"

"I Remember You"

"Midnight"

Encore:

"Slave to the Grind"

"Monkey Business"

Tour dates are as follows:

August

31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend (SOLD OUT)

September

2 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

4 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy

6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater (SOLD OUT)

9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

11 - Portland, ME - Aura

13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

21 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino

22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's (SOLD OUT)

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse (Outdoor)

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1) (SOLD OUT)

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2) (SOLD OUT)

17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

25 - Lafayette, LA - The District

26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

November

1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park