SEBASTIAN BACH Posts Quarantine Cover Of STEVE PERRY's "Oh Sherrie"

"Bored in my house after seven months, decided to put on a record and sing a song for you," says original Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach.

In the video below, Sebastian pays tribute to former Journey vocalist Steve Perry and his smash solo hit from 1984, "Oh Sherrie".

"Steve Perry - He is the Man!" proclaims Bach. "For all you audiophiles out there, what you are hearing right here is my voice panned either to the left or the right or both of Steve Perry's voice which is in the center which I left alone. So technically this is a duet, my voice is louder in the mix than the track and you can hear us both. I do not have pro tools installed on my computer, this is at the most two of my voices in the chorus only. Crank it up right from my record room to yours + see you at Rock Fantasy Camp Master Class on September 10 at 8PM. Tickets at rockcamp.com."