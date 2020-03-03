SEBASTIAN BACH Presents ROGER DALTREY With Birthday Cake... And Gets It Back; Video
Sebastian Bach presented The Who frontman, Roger Daltrey, with a birthday cake on the occasion of his 76th birthday, aboard the Rock Legends Cruise VIII. When the cake arrived, Roger quipped, "I've got to tell you, cakes and The Who are very dangerous."
See what happened next in the video below:
Catch Sebastian Bach with Stitched Up Heart at the dates listed below.
March
25 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel
27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
28 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater
30 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt
31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
April
3 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
4 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino *
5 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
7 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
8 - Rosemont, IL - Joe’s Live
10 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury
11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino *
13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
18 - Quebec City, QC - L’Imperial Bell
19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
22 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
24 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center
25 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park
26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre
28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate *
30 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram’s *
May
1 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall *
2 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky’s
3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
5 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
8 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre *
9 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues *
10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda *
11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s *
* = Stitched Up Heart not appearing