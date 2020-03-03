SEBASTIAN BACH Presents ROGER DALTREY With Birthday Cake... And Gets It Back; Video

Sebastian Bach presented The Who frontman, Roger Daltrey, with a birthday cake on the occasion of his 76th birthday, aboard the Rock Legends Cruise VIII. When the cake arrived, Roger quipped, "I've got to tell you, cakes and The Who are very dangerous."

See what happened next in the video below:

Catch Sebastian Bach with Stitched Up Heart at the dates listed below.

March

25 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

28 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater

30 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt

31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

April

3 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

4 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino *

5 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

7 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

8 - Rosemont, IL - Joe’s Live

10 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino *

13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

18 - Quebec City, QC - L’Imperial Bell

19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

22 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

24 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center

25 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre

28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate *

30 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram’s *

May

1 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall *

2 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky’s

3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

5 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

8 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre *

9 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues *

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda *

11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s *

* = Stitched Up Heart not appearing