SEBASTIAN BACH - Rare Footage Of Entire 2002 Hartford, CT Show Featuring Band Members AL PITRELLI, PAUL CROOK And MARK "BAM BAM" McCONNELL Surfaces On YouTube

On February 17th, YouTube user AmericanJackassI continued his efforts to make the internet a better place, uploading bootleg footage of Sebastian Bach performing in Hartford, CT atthe Webster Theater. At the time, Bach's band featured former Anthrax guitarist Paul Crook, Savatage / ex-Megadeth guitarist Al Pitrelli, bassist Larry Fisher~bass, and Bach's Madam X bandmate Mark McConnell on drums. Check out the complete show below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Slave To The Grind

"Here I Am"

"Frozen"

"Piece of Me"

"18 & Life"

"The Threat"

"Livin' On A Chain Gang"

"This Is The Moment"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Done Bleeding"

"In A Darkened Room"

"Monkey Business"

"Time Warp"

"I Remember You"

"Youth Gone Wild"

Sadly, on May 24th, 2012 McConnell died from liver and kidney failure. Bach posted the following message online for McConnell's birthday on August 27th, 2012:

"Happy Birthday, Mark 'Bam Bam' McConnell.

Sure do wish you were around to read this. For so many years on this planet, you were my best buddy and musical partner. For so many years, you looked out for me. Like a brother. A best friend.

For so many years, we created music together. We paid our dues together. When times were hard, when we had nothing to eat, we made Dorito sandwiches at the truckstop together. We made our music because it was our dream come true. For us, it was actually fun to split on $1.25 for a loaf of white bread and one pack of Cheese Doritos. We made a feast of it. After driving all night in a van packed with six people and all of our gear, eating a Dorito sandwich can only be described as pure heaven.

Wow, your van. How many miles did we log in your green van, dude? With the brown leather couches in the back. How many times did we drive across the country, from Detroit to Phoenix to Florida to New York to Baltimore to Toronto to New Jersey? I saw this country for the first time with you, man. I saw so much with you. We lived, laughed, loved, fought and rocked together. We lived hard & we played hard. We rocked the only way we knew how. Hard.

Writing this is hard too. I cannot believe you are gone. We had so much fun. Some might say, too much fun. But we never knew, or could fathom, that we weren't supposed to be having as much fun as possible.

The stage was our home, where we felt the most alive. You were my backbone every night. You taught me so much about playing in concert. About giving 100%. You taught me to leave it all on the stage. All the energy, sweat, passion you had, you put it up on the boards. It was so much fun playing with you because I knew we would always blow 'em all away. Your playing and expertise behind the kit was amazing to behold and to make music with you was like driving a Ferrari. You were fast, precise, and showed everyone how to play the drums every time you sat behind the kit.

At no time did your face light up more than when you talked about your son. You would get the biggest smile on your face when you described to everyone how proud you were of your boy. You would brag about him to everyone who would listen, like it helped you when we had to spend months away from our loved ones doing what we were put here to do. You would always talk about plans, dreams you had, about spending time with him someday. He was your pride and joy and I'll never forget how excited you were when he came to our show in New York City.

You were so strong. You seemed invincible to me. It really is a wake-up call to no longer have you here. Life is so precious. Everything, and anything, can and will change at any moment & there is nothing we can do to change that. All we can do is try and realize how lucky we are to be alive. Having you gone makes me appreciate how fortunate we all are to even be here. I wish you still were!

Just before you left us, you posted on my Facebook Page. What you wrote to me is still there. Days before you were gone, you left words of encouragement to myself and others. Some sage words of advice. Like a best buddy. A musical partner. You were still looking out for me. Like a brother.

I guess you always were, and always will be... a best friend.

Happy Birthday Mark! We all love you and miss you."

Your Buddy Forever

Sebastian

Mark "Bam Bam" McConnell passed away on the morning of Thursday, May 24th in a Gainesville, Florida hospital.

The McConnell family issued the following statement regarding his passing:

"On May 24th, we all lost an amazing, incredibly talented and dedicated musician, Mark “Bam Bam” McConnell. Mark’s passing came as a complete shock to us all. The past few days have been intensely overwhelming in every respect. As his family, our focus has been directed at making sure we keep Mark’s best interests in mind and to follow his wishes. We would like to thank everyone for respecting our privacy and giving us the time we need.

Mark was taken from us too soon, but he lived life to the fullest and on his own terms. To all of us, Mark leaves behind his love and kindness, along with the humor and passion for music that he shared with everyone – family, friends and fans alike. He will never be forgotten.

For the music industry, Mark leaves behind a legacy. He was and will always be one of the most gifted drummers in the world. His passion and madness behind the drum kit were unmatched. He played with some of the biggest names in the music industry, and everyone who had the opportunity to make music with him will tell you what an honor it was. Mark’s spirit will live on forever in the hearts of many and through his music.

We would like to send out our deepest appreciation to everyone for all the support, prayers and shared memories of Mark. This has helped us through our darkest time and even made us smile, along with filling our hearts with so much warmth. The response has been overwhelming, and if Mark could see the outpour of love on his behalf, he too would be in awe. We know that all of Mark’s friends and fans are grieving and heartbroken by this loss. Know that Mark loved all of you, and you are all in our hearts and prayers."