SEBASTIAN BACH Reunites With Original SKID ROW Drummer ROB AFFUSO Live On Stage; Fan-Filmed Video
September 26, 2019, 7 minutes ago
On September 25th, Sebastian Bach headlined a solo show at Sony Hall in New York City. Original Skid Row drummer Rob Affuso joined Baz on stage for a rousing rendition of "Makin' A Mess", from the band's self-titled debut, released 30 years ago in 1989. Affuso later commented on social media by saying, "Great to be 'Back in the saddle!'"
Fan-filmed video can be seen below:
Remaining dates on Sebastian Bach's current tour are as listed:
September
27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago
29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's - SOLD OUT
October
1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE
5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage - SOLD OUT
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go - SOLD OUT
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go - SOLD OUT
17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater
18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock - SOLD OUT
25 - Lafayette, LA - The District
26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall
28 - Miami, FL - Double Tree
30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock
31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
November
1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park