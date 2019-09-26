SEBASTIAN BACH Reunites With Original SKID ROW Drummer ROB AFFUSO Live On Stage; Fan-Filmed Video

On September 25th, Sebastian Bach headlined a solo show at Sony Hall in New York City. Original Skid Row drummer Rob Affuso joined Baz on stage for a rousing rendition of "Makin' A Mess", from the band's self-titled debut, released 30 years ago in 1989. Affuso later commented on social media by saying, "Great to be 'Back in the saddle!'"

Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

Remaining dates on Sebastian Bach's current tour are as listed:

September

27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's - SOLD OUT

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage - SOLD OUT

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go - SOLD OUT

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go - SOLD OUT

17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock - SOLD OUT

25 - Lafayette, LA - The District

26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

28 - Miami, FL - Double Tree

30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

November

1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park