SEBASTIAN BACH - Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Announces Live, Interactive, Online Masterclass Event; Only 25 Spots Available

Original Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach has just issued the following message:

"Thursday September 10 8PM join us for 'Rock N' Roll Masterclass' brought to you by my buds at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp only 25 spots available! This will be a vocal exercise class where I show you my exact vocal warm-up which I have used to get ready to hit the stage live every night for the last 30 years plus! After the warm-up we will hit on some of the songs during the set and some of the high notes. This will be a 100% live vocal event and you can ask me anything you want! If you've never sang before or you've been singing all your life, does it matter we're going to start small and finish strong! Tickets available now at this location."