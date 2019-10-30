SEBASTIAN BACH's Wife And Kids Evacuated From California Home As Wildfires Rage - "I'm Losing My Mind"

As wildfires continue to rage in Southern California, Sebastian Bach has announced via Twitter that his wife and kids have been evacuated from their home.

In his initial post, Bach states: "You'll have to excuse me I'm losing my mind. My wife and kids just got evacuated out of our house in California. Mandatory evacuations on my street. I have a gig tonight. I am losing my shit."

After fans offered support, he responded: "I appreciate all of your support guys but there's nothing I can do. I'm in Orlando Florida ready to rock. I can't even get home to my house in California the streets are all shut down. There's literally nothing I can do. Except pray I don't lose my 2nd home."

He later added: "Thank you. And I have a gig tonight. I will do my best Orlando. My wife and kids are looking for a hotel room while I get ready to go on stage 😣 I'll do my best Orlando thank you people for your thoughts can't believe this is happening. Again."

You'll have to excuse me I'm losing my mind. My wife and kids just got evacuated out of our house in California. Mandatory evacuations on my street. I have a gig tonight. I am losing my shit — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 30, 2019

I appreciate all of your support guys but there's nothing I can do. I'm in Orlando Florida ready to rock. I can't even get home to my house in California the streets are all shut down. There's literally nothing I can do. Except pray I don't lose my 2nd hom 😭 #climatechangeisreal https://t.co/FcEs4arStH — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 30, 2019

Thank you. And I have a gig tonight. I will do my best Orlando. My wife and kids are looking for a hotel room while I get ready to go on stage 😣 I'll do my best Orlando thank you people for your thoughts can't believe this is happening. Again. https://t.co/2HHz1qumaS — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 30, 2019



