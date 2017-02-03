SEBASTIAN BACH Talks New Book, KIP WINGER Talks Grammy Award Nomination On EDDIE TRUNK Podcast

On January 19th, Eddie Trunk was joined by former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, who discussed his new book, 18 And Life On Skid Row, his misunderstanding with Eddie, when Jon Bon Jovi's dad wanted to kick his ass, and much more. Then, founding Winger member/multi-instrumentalist Kip Winger phones in to discuss his recent Grammy nomination for his classical effort, Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky, his other musical pursuits, his forthcoming Get Jack theater project based on Jack the Ripper, and more. Check out the podcast here or by clicking below.

18 And Life On Skid Row was released on December 6th, 2016 through Harper Collins. In his memoir, Bach recounts lurid tales of excess and debauchery as he toured the world with Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Soundgarden, Pantera, Nine Inch Nails and Guns N' Roses. Filled with never before seen photos from his own personal collection, 18 And Life On Skid Rowis the story of hitting it big at a young age, and of creatively reeling from a band that broke up in its prime.

From a man who achieved his wildest dreams, only to lose his family, and then his home, this is a tale of perseverance, of wine, women and song, and of a man who has made his life on the road. 18 And Life On Skid Row is not your ordinary rock memoir, because Sebastian Bach is not your ordinary rock star.