SEBASTIAN BACH - "The KISS Mirror Is A-OK"; Video

"After hurricane Irene and 9 years in storage I forgot this existed!," states a message from Sebastian Bach, introducing the video below. "Rescued and ready to rock it is!"

Bach recently checked in with the following update: "Okay, I take it back. Sometimes filming concert footage can be the right thing to do. I can't thank my wife Suzanne enough for taking this clip. This truly is one of my favorite songs of all time. Watching this video with Devon Allman and Duanne Betts and the Devon Allman Project touches me very deeply. This music that we made at about one in the morning at the very last performance of the very last show of the Rock Legends Cruise could be one of my favorite things I have ever posted to the internet, ever. This music is as good as music gets to my ear. I can't thank Devon Allman and Duanne Betts and the band enough for having me up onstage, unrehearsed, for this moment that I will never forget in my life. Thank you so much!! Now turn it up!"

Skid Row’s multi-platinum debut album turns 30 this year. The newly remastered digital deluxe edition is available now, with the bonus track “Forever”, and a previously unreleased live recording of their performance at the Marquee in California on April 28th, 1989.

Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Big Guns"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Can't Stand The Heartache"

"Piece Of Me"

"18 And Life"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Here I Am"

"Makin' A Mess"

"I Remember You"

"Midnight/Tornado"

"Forever" (bonus track)

Live at The Marquee, Westminster, CA - 4/28/89:

"Makin' A Mess"

"Piece Of Me"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"I Remember You"

"Here I Am"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Cold Gin"