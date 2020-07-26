SEBASTIAN BACH To Guest On TOQUE Talk With TODD KERNS This Tuesday

"You know him! You love him! He’s here to tear shit up," says Toque frontman Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric).

"The legendary Sebastian Bach (formerly of Skid Row) is our guest this Tuesday July 28th on Toque Talk Tuesday At 2 on Facebook Live at 2pm PST."

"So much to talk about. From the quiet streets of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada to the stages of the world, the cover of Rolling Stone, the Broadway stage and all points in between. This is gonna be fun. See you there!"

Hosted by Darren Steen, Toque Talk features all four Toque band members: Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz, Cory Churko, and Shane Gaalaas, as well as their special guest, Sebastian Bach.

Check out the following video of Sebastian Bach sitting in with Todd Kerns and Original Sin back in 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada as they perform "18 & Life".

(Photo courtesy of: Suzanne Le Bach)